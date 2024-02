The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that the Armenian side violated the ceasefire at 12:50 p.m. today.

“The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan alleging that on February 16, at 12:50 p.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards Azerbaijani combat positions in the eastern part of the border, is disinformation,” the Ministry said in a statement.