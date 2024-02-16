Amazon Web Services interested in strengthening cooperation with Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Michael Punke and Max Peterson, vice presidents of Amazon Web Services, in Munich.

Issues related to the cooperation between the Armenian Government and Amazon Web Services, implementation of joint programs were discussed.

The representatives of the company emphasized their willingness to develop and further strengthen the cooperation with Armenia and added that they are in the stage of discussions and dialogue with the Ministry of High-tech Industry.

In particular, during the meeting, reference was made to the implementation of programs in the field of digitization and the future joint works planned in this direction.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that digitization works are among the priorities of the Armenian government and emphasized the importance of close cooperation in this direction.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also participated in “Digital trust and government continuity. Cloud computing in the era of shifting geopolitics” round table discussion, which was held behind closed doors. The event was organized by Amazon Web Services and the Munich Security Conference.