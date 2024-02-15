What happened in Nerkin Hand another manifestation of Azerbaijan’s non-constructive policy, Armenian PM says

What happened in Nerkin Hand is another manifestation of Azerbaijan’s non-constructive policy, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Government sitting today.

According to Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s intentions are unchanged – to pursue a policy of military coercion against Armenia.

“Our impression is that Azerbaijan does not show any interest in ensuring border stability and security. As early as 2022, an agreement was reached that border security issues should also be included in the mandate of the commissions on border delimitation issues, PM Pashinyan reminded.

“In accordance with the agreement, the Republic of Armenia created the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between the Republic of Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan, assuming that the commissions would also work around matters of border security, but Azerbaijan, despite the agreement, named its commission the State Commission for State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, skipping the security component. This and several other circumstances give the grounds to conclude that Azerbaijan continues to engage in the so-called ‘give me what I want through talks otherwise I will take it through war’ policy,” the Prime Minister said.