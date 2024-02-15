US supplemental appropriations bill includes funding for those affected by Nagorno Karabakh conflict – Sullivan

The National Security Supplemental Appropriations Bill passed by US Congress includes funding for those affected by Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The bill will provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people who have been impacted by conflicts around the world, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing.

He said it includes millions of Ukrainians displaced by war, as well as the conflicts in Sudan and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“And this support also includes dealing with the urgent needs of the more than 2 million innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have nothing to do with Hamas,” he added.

After months of debate and bipartisan negotiation, the U.S. Senate voted 70-29 on February 13 to pass a bipartisan national security supplemental appropriations bill.

President Biden requested national security supplemental funding last fall. But Republicans insisted that the package needed to include border security policy changes. Democrats agreed to pass the border security language Republicans demanded, but then those same Republicans torpedoed the strongest border security proposal in years at the behest of President Trump, who did not want to see the border strengthened on President Biden’s watch.