Louvre Abu Dhabi to expand cooperation with Armenian museums

On a working his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian Minister of Education and Culture Zhanna Andreasyan visited the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi.

The Minister toured the museum, watched the exhibitions and met with the director, Manuel Rabaté.

The possibility of expanding the cooperation between the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the museums of Armenia, as well as the implementation of cultural and educational programs were discussed.

The Minister referred to the new management model of cultural institutions introduced in Armenia. An agreement was reached to organize mutual visits, exchange experience and develop joint projects.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest.