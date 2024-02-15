Iran ready to export medicine to Armenia

The Islamic Republic of Iran says it is ready to export Iran-made pharmaceutical products to Armenia, Mehr News Agency reports.

During the 18th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission held on February 14, the sides exchanged views to further expand economic cooperation.

Head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) Heidar Mohammadi voiced the country’s readiness to export domestically produced drugs to Armenia.

Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in the production of drugs and pharmaceutical equipment, he underlined.

For her part, Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Lena Nanushyan said that Iran has made significant progress in the production of medicines and medical equipment.

Armenia welcomes cooperation with Iran in the field of health tourism, pharmaceutical insurance, and healthcare, the official added.

In a related development, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan.

During the meeting, Kostanyan welcomed the presence of Iranian companies in the road construction projects of Armenia.