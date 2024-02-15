Armenia to acquire former French President’s mansion for its Embassy in Paris

Armenia will acquire the mansion belonging to 3rd President of France Valéry Giscard d’Estaing since 1956 for its Embassy in Paris.

The government today approved 23 million euros for acquisition of premises in the 16th Arrondissement of Paris. The price has been agreed on as a result of long negotiations, while the real value of the building significantly exceeds the amount.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said at the government sitting the building housing the Armenian Embassy in France does not belong to Armenia and has been used free of charge. The contract signed in 1995 expires in 2025.

According to the Deputy Minister, due to the development of Armenian-French relations and the expansion of functions, the conditions of the current building are not sufficient, as our permanent representations in UNESCO and La Francophonie are also located in the Embassy.