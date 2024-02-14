US concerned about deadly clashed between Armenia, Azerbaijan – Miller

The US is concerned by the reports of deadly military-to-military clashes which resulted in several casualties, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing today, commenting on the recent flareup between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The use of force undermines negotiations. The only way to a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table,” Miller said, adding that “any ceasefire violations should be investigated and properly addressed.”

“As the Secretary continually emphasizes, the United States is committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations,” the Spokesperson said.

Four Armenian servicemen were killed, one was wounded as Azerbaijan resorted to provocation in the early hours of February 13.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed the previously voiced proposals of the Armenian side to implement reliable measures aimed at increasing border security.

It accused Azerbaijan of looking for excuses to carry out border escalations.