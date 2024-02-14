Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to “show restraint”

The Russian Foreign Ministry is seriously concerned about the aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and urges Baku and Yerevan to show restraint and take steps to de-escalate the situation to avoid any actions fraught with further aggravation of the situation, Official Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today.



According to her, all emerging issues must be resolved exclusively through peaceful, political and diplomatic means.



She noted that the latest incident comes to confirms the need for an early return of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the implementation of a set of trilateral agreements reached at the highest level between 2020 and 2022.



“We are convinced that territorial disputes should be resolved within the framework of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We are ready to provide advisory assistance to the process,” Zakharova concluded.