House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years

The House of Representatives has narrowly voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, making him the first cabinet member to face impeachment in nearly 150 years, CNN reports.

Many Republicans blame Mr Mayorkas for an unprecedented influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

The Republican-led chamber voted 214 to 213 for the measure, after the first attempt failed last week.

The issue now heads to the Democratic-led Senate, where it is likely to fail.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the vote a “blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship” and a “political stunt”.

The vote was largely divided along party lines, with 210 Democrats voting against the impeachment, along with three Republican representatives: Tom McClintock of California, Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin.

Only one Cabinet official has previously been impeached in American history: Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876.

The Department of Homeland Security said that House Republicans “will be remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution” following the vote to impeach.

“House Republicans will be remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution for political gain rather than working to solve the serious challenges at our border,” DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement.

“Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working every day to keep Americans safe,” the statement said.