Armenian PM attaches importance to development of cooperation with Greece in all spheres

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Armenia Christos Sofianapoulos, who has just started the diplomatic mission in our country.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador and wished him effective work for the further development and strengthening of Armenia-Greece friendly relations. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the continuous development of cooperation in all spheres, including the expansion of trade and economic ties, implementation of new joint projects.

Noting that Armenia has a rich agenda with Greece, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of active and intensive cooperation between the governments.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the organization of high-level mutual visits in the near future, the Armenia-Greece multi-sectoral cooperation agenda, the Armenia-European Union cooperation, the democratic reforms implemented in our country, and the processes taking place in the South Caucasus. Thoughts were exchanged on other topics of mutual interest.