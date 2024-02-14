Armenia opens diplomatic representation in Luxembourg

The Armenian flag was raised and the anthem was played as Armenia opened an office in Luxembourg. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Luxembourg Ararat Mirziyan and Xavier Bettel attended the official opening ceremony. Ladies and gentlemen.

Addressing the attendees, Minister Mirzoyan said the event marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relations between the two friendly countries.

“The establishment of a resident diplomatic presence of Armenia in Luxembourg is an expression of our commitment to fostering closer relations and effectively advancing our multi-faceted cooperation. My Government’s decision to establish a resident diplomatic presence is also a tribute to the values we share and the valuable support we have received from Luxembourg in recent years,” the Minister said.

He emphasized that Armenia and Luxembourg share historical parallels characterized by remarkable resilience and determination. “Luxembourg has managed to successfully overcome hardships, showing that even in the face of adversity, a small nation can carve its path to peace and prosperity,” he noted.

“In these challenging times, marked by unprecedented global uncertainties, Armenia’s strong commitment to achieving peace and stability in our region should be seen not only as a prerequisite for the prosperity of our own citizens, but also as part of the collective vision of the European family aimed at promoting such shared values as democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights. And, on this important path the genuine cooperation with like-minded partners is an invaluable asset,” Minister Mirzoyan stated.