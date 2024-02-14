France, Germany, Poland FMs call for fair and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus

The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Poland have called for a fair and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

“We call for a fair and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and support the mediation efforts of the European Union and of the United States of America to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Stéphane Séjourné, Annalena Baerbock and Radosław Sikorski said in a joint statement.

“We reiterate our support to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the states of the South Caucasus,” the Ministers said.