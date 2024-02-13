FM Mirzoyan discusses Armenia-EU cooperation, regional security with MEP Nathalie Loiseau

On February 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe, France), the chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament.

The interlocutors discussed Issues of the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, which the EU legislative body has greatly contributed to. In this context, the prospects of deepening the partnership and the mutual efforts in that direction were touched upon.

The parties also discussed regional issues in the South Caucasus. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the vision of the Armenian side in overcoming the existing challenges, including with the support of international partners. The importance of deterring territorial aspirations towards the Republic of Armenia as well as of unequivocal respect for territorial integrity and inviolability of borders was stressed.

The interlocutors commended the principled approach shown by the European Parliament in difficult conditions for the Republic of Armenia and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as clear assessments and messages reflected in the adopted documents.

Minister Mirzoyan thanked Nathalie Loiseau for her significant contribution to promoting issues of key importance for the Republic of Armenia, protecting human values, and awarded her with the “Medal of Gratitude” of Armenia.