Concerned about reports of exchange of fire along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić said in a post on X.

She called on both sides to abstain from the use of force. “Dialogue is the only way to lasting peace,” the Secretary General added.

Concerned about reports of exchange of fire along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Call on both sides to abstain from the use of force. Dialogue is the only way to lasting peace @coe @CoESpokesperson — Marija Pejčinović Burić (@MarijaPBuric) February 13, 2024

Four Armenian troops were killed, one was wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of military positions in the vicinity of the village of Nerkin Hand in Syunik province.