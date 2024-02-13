Brussels hosts 5th meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council

Brussels hosts the fifth meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council. The Partnership Council is chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. The Armenian delegation is led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

The EU and Armenia exchange views on the state of implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and of the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities, as well as the possibility of moving towards a more ambitious EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda.

They also discuss political dialogue and reform, democracy, rule of law and human rights, economic, trade and sectoral cooperation, as well as migration, mobility and the prospects of launching a visa liberalization dialogue.