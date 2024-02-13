Azerbaijan looking for excuses for border escalations – Armenia MFA

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s latest provocation and reaffirmed the previously voiced proposals of the Armenian side to implement reliable measures aimed at increasing border security.

The statement comes after a fresh Azerbaijani provocation this morning left four Armenian soldiers killed and another wounded.

“Despite the February 12 statement from the relevant authorities of Armenia that the footage and information disseminated by Azerbaijani media outlets claiming that an Azerbaijani soldier was wounded in shooting by Armenian border guards was being investigated, the Azerbaijani side resorted to aggressive actions in the morning of February 13. This shows that Azerbaijan is looking for excuses to carry out border escalations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These actions were preceded by belligerent statements of the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan, as well as informational and propaganda preparations in the past days. The Azerbaijani leadership is continuously trying to abort the efforts of the actors interested in the stability and security of the South Caucasus to resume negotiations aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

“We strongly condemn the military provocations of Azerbaijan and urges to refrain from steps that destabilize the situation and to return to negotiations. Once again, we reaffirm the previously voiced proposals of the Armenian side to implement reliable measures aimed at increasing border security,” the Ministry stated.