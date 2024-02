The Defense Ministry has released the names of servicemen killed in Azerbaijani firing in the direction of Armenian combat positions in Nerkin Hand (Syunik Province).

• Edward Hamlet Harutyunyan (born 1974)

• Gagik Varazdat Manukyan (born 1982)

• Arsen Gagik Hambardzumyan (born in 1979)

• Hrachya Talish Hovhannisyan (born in 1957)

The Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences and support to the families and relatives of the servicemen.