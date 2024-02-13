Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions on February 12

The Armenian side has refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that its forces opened fire on February 12.

“The statement issued by the MoD of Azerbaijan, alleging that between 8:50 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. on February 12, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions in the northeastern part of the border, does not correspond to reality,” the Defense Ministry said in s statement.

It earlier reported that two Armenian soldiers were killed, others are wounded in Azerbaijani shooting in the direction of Nerkin Hand.