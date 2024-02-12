Greece: Four dead in shooting at shipping company

A man, described as a former employee, has shot dead three people at a shipping company’s office near Athens, the BBC reports.

Greek media report that the gunman killed two men and a woman before turning the gun on himself.

The suspect was found dead next to a hunting rifle that was believed to have been used in the shooting.

Police say the gunman was a former employee who had recently been fired. The owner of the company, European Product Carriers, was among the dead.

The incident, which initially prompted a hostage situation, happened in Glyfada, about 12km south of Athens.

The armed man broke into the building, shot at employees, and then killed two men and a woman before barricading himself inside.