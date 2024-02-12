Home | All news | Politics | Armenian Defense Minister discusses regional security with UK lawmakers PoliticsTop Armenian Defense Minister discusses regional security with UK lawmakers Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 12, 2024, 21:23 Less than a minute On January 12, I received a delegation led by Sir John Whittingdale, a Member of Parliament at the House of Commons of the United Kingdom. The meeting focused on issues related to Armenia-UK cooperation and regional security issues. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 12, 2024, 21:23 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print