Armenian Defense Minister discusses regional security with UK lawmakers

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 12, 2024, 21:23
On January 12, I received a delegation led by Sir John Whittingdale, a Member of Parliament at the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on issues related to Armenia-UK cooperation and regional security issues.

