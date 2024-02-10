Past time for US to hold Aliyev accountable – Rep. Pallone

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev broke international law when he ordered his deadly assault of Artsakh last year, COngressman Frank Pallone said in a post on X.

“He still has not faced any meaningful consequences for his genocidal campaign that has displaced 120,000 Armenians from their historic homeland even though it was clear an attack was imminent,” Pallone noted.

“It’s past time for the U.S. to take action to hold Aliyev accountable. That’s why I’m the leading Democrat on the Armenian Protection Act, which will halt all further U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan and require proof that they can be a trustworthy party in peace negotiations,” Rep. Pallone said.

Congressman Michael Lawler (R-NY) joined with a bipartisan group of Armenian Caucus colleagues in introducing the “Armenian Protection Act” (H.R.7288) – a bill aimed at stopping U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan. Its Senate counterpart (S.3000), spearheaded by Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), was adopted unanimously last year.

Representative Lawler co-authored this legislation with Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and fellow first-term legislator Gabe Amo (D-RI). If and when adopted and enacted into law, the Lawler-Pallone-Bilirakis-Amo Bill will tighten the existing statute restricting U.S. aid to Azerbaijan – Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act – substantively limiting the authority of the President to waive its full enforcement.