Putin’s interview gathers over 50 million views on X

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson had over 50 million views on X social network in about five hours.

Putin said in an interview that aired on Thursday that Russia will fight for its interests “to the end” but has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia.

In his first interview with an American journalist since the start of the war in Ukraine nearly two years ago, Putin said Western leaders had come to realize it was impossible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and were wondering what to do next.

Putin cited the eastern expansion of NATO as a reason for a “rift” between western countries and Russia, arguing “the promise was that NATO would not expand eastward but it happened five times,” saying that Russia tried to push against the expansion leading up to its conflict with Ukraine.

Putin said he believes a deal can be reached to free Evan Gershkovich, a US reporter detained last year in Russia.

The Russian President said talks were ongoing with the US about the journalist, who is being held on espionage charges.