‘My memory is fine’: Biden hits back at special counsel

US President Joe Biden has angrily criticized an investigation that found he mishandled top secret files and said he struggled to recall key life events, the BBC reports.

In a surprise news briefing on Thursday evening, Mr Biden insisted: “My memory is fine.”

He slammed a claim that he could not recollect when his son died, saying: “How the hell dare he raise that?”

The inquiry found Mr Biden “wilfully retained and disclosed” classified files, but decided not to charge him.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Hur determined Mr Biden had improperly kept classified documents related to military and foreign policy in Afghanistan after serving as vice-president.

The scathing 345-page report, released earlier in the day, said the president’s memory had “significant limitations”.

Mr Hur interviewed the 81-year-old president over five hours as part of the inquiry.

The special counsel said Mr Biden could not recall when he was vice-president (from 2009-2017), or “even within several years, when his son Beau died” (2015).

At Thursday night’s news conference, an emotional Mr Biden lashed out at the passages casting doubt on his recollection of events.

“Frankly, when I was asked the question I thought to myself, was none of their damn business,” he said.

“I don’t need anyone to remind me when he [Beau Biden] passed away.”