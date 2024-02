French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies visited the border village of Norabak with the EU Mission in Armenia.

“With the EU Observation Mission, among the Armenian villagers of Norabak, 4km from the military contact line,” the Ambassador said in a post on X.

“The presence of European observers reassures these isolated and exposed populations. This is a tangible proof that they are not forgotten by the world,” Olivier Decottignies said.