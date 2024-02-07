William resumes duties as King after Charles III diagnosed with cancer

Prince William is to resume his royal duties on Thursday, having taken time off while his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovers from surgery, the BBC reports.

While King Charles steps back from public duties as he receives cancer treatment, the Prince of Wales – along with other senior royals – will take on some of his engagements.

However, Charles will continue state duties and meet the prime minister weekly.

The 75-year-old has returned to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after beginning treatment on Monday.

The cancer was found during the King’s recent treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

On Tuesday, the King met with his younger son, Prince Harry, who flew to London from California to visit his father.

Prince William will carry out an investiture at Windsor Castle, and attend a charity dinner in London in the evening.