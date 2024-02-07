Political consultations held between Armenian, Swiss Foreign Ministries

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Swiss Confederation were held in Yerevan on February 6. The Armenian delegation was represented by Samvel Mkrtchyan, the head of the European Department of the MFA, the Swiss delegation was represented by Muriel Penever, the head of the Eurasian Region Department of the Foreign Ministry.

The parties praised the high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Switzerland, discussed a wide range of issues related to the agenda of bilateral relations. The sides emphasized the need to develop the existing cooperation in economy, high technologies, culture, tourism and other fields.

Reference was made to effective cooperation on international platforms and opportunities for mutual support..

At the meeting, reference was also made to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Armenian side presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project developed by the Armenian government.

Thoughts were also exchanged on regional and international security issues.