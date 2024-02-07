Hayk Marutyan stripped of mandate in Yerevan City Council

Hayk Marutysn has been stripped of hid mandate ad membet of tbe Yerevan City Council. The decision was made at a special sitting of the Council today.

Thirty-four members of the Council voted in favor of the decision.

Yerevan City Council convened an extraordinary meetingto discuss the termination of powers of 5 members of the Council – Narine Hayrapetyan, Sonna Aghekyan, Gevorg Stepanyan, Zaruhi Makstanjyan, members of the “Mother Armenia” faction, and Hayk Marutyan, former mayor of Yerevan from the “National Progress” faction.

35 of the 65 members of the Council participated in the sitting.