PoliticsTop

Hayk Marutyan stripped of mandate in Yerevan City Council

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 7, 2024, 12:38
Less than a minute
An extraordinary session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan was convened at the Yerevan City Hall

Hayk Marutysn has been stripped of hid mandate ad membet of tbe Yerevan City Council. The decision was made at a special sitting of the Council today.

Thirty-four members of the Council voted in favor of the decision.

Yerevan City Council convened an extraordinary meetingto discuss the termination of powers of 5 members of the Council – Narine Hayrapetyan, Sonna Aghekyan, Gevorg Stepanyan, Zaruhi Makstanjyan, members of the “Mother Armenia” faction, and Hayk Marutyan, former mayor of Yerevan from the “National Progress” faction.

35 of the 65 members of the Council participated in the sitting.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 7, 2024, 12:38
Less than a minute
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button