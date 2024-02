On a visit to The Hague, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan visited the Peace Palace in order to meet with the Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The cross-stone gifted by Armenia stands in front of the Peace Palace as a unique and lasting symbol of our country’s contribution to international peace.

The Armenian khachkar inaugurated at the Peace Palace in May 2022.