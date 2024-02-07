PoliticsTop

Armenian FM, Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration discuss perspectives of cooperation

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 7, 2024, 10:53
Less than a minute

On a working visit to the Netherlands, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Marcin Czepelak, Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Issues related to the activity of the Permanent Court of Arbitration were discussed. Thoughts were exchanged on the possibilities of cooperation between Armenia and international judicial structures, including the International Criminal Court.

The interlocutors reflected on the general security situation in the South Caucasus, the existing challenges.

