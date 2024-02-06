Armenian President wishes King Charles III swift and full recovery

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has sent best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III, wishing him for a swift and complete recovery.

“Sending my best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III for a swift and complete recovery. Our thoughts are with Royal Family and the British people during this challenging time,” the President wrote on X.

King Charles has spent the night at home after beginning out-patient cancer treatment.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced the cancer was found during the King’s recent treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

The Palace has not said what type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with.

The monarch has postponed public duties, but will “undertake state duties” and continue to meet the prime minister weekly.

Prince Harry is travelling to the UK from California to see his father.