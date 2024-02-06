Armenian Ambassador, Mayor of Brussels discuss perspectives of decentralized cooperation

On February 5, Ambassador Tigran Balayan had a meeting with Bourgmestre of Brussels Philippe Close.

While welcoming Ambassador Balayan, Bourgmestre hailed the exemplary integration of the Armenian community in Brussels and their overall contribution to the development of the city of Brussels.

The interlocutors discussed the possibilities of decentralized cooperation and the implementation of joint cultural projects.

At the request of Mr Close, Ambassador Balayan presented the current conditions and needs of the forcibly displaced Armenians as a result of the ethnic cleansing committed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing the need to implement the legally binding rulings of the International Court of Justice.