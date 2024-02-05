At least 112 dead in Chile wildfire

At least 112 people have been killed by forest fires in Chile’s Valparaíso region, local authorities have said.

Gabriel Boric declared a state of emergency and said he would make “all necessary resources” available to tackle the situation.

It is believed to be Chile’s deadliest forest fire on record. Many of those affected were visiting the coastal region during the summer holidays.

A health alert was put in place in Valparaíso by the health ministry.

The ministry called for the suspension of elective surgeries and authorised temporary field hospitals to be set up.

Medicine students nearing the end of their studies will be hired to help ease pressures on the health service, the ministry announced in the same statement.

Rescue services have struggled to reach the most badly affected areas and Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said the death toll would “reach much higher figures” in the coming hours.

The Chilean government has urged people not to travel to the areas hit by the fires.