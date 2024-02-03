US strikes 85 targets in Iraq and Syria

The US has launched strikes on 85 targets in Syria and Iraq in response to Sunday’s drone attack on a US military base that killed three soldiers.

US Centcom says its forces “conducted airstrikes against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.”

“Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing,” President Biden said in a statement on Friday.

Three US soldiers were killed and more than 40 personnel injured in a drone attack at a US base called Tower 22.

The White House blamed Iran and vowed a “very consequential response.”

Iran denies involvement, calling the accusations “baseless” and saying it was “not involved in the decision-making of resistance groups.”