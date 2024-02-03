Freedom House endorses Senate resolution seeking investigation into Azerbaijan’s human rights abuses and war crimes

The Freedom House endorses the bipartisan Senate resolution requesting that State Department produce a report on Azerbaijan’s human rights practices, including the regime’s blockade of and military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Human rights abuses must be a key consideration in US security assistance, and we encourage other Senate members to support this bill’s passage,” the Freedom House said in a post on X.

Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) have introduced a bipartisan resolution to require that the Secretary of State provide a report on Azerbaijan’s human rights practices, including concerning allegations of human rights violations committed against ethnic Armenians, such as unlawful killings, torture, restrictions on freedom of movement, the illegal detention of political prisoners, and ethnic cleansing. Representative Adam Schiff (CA-30) introduced a companion version of the resolution in the House of Representatives.