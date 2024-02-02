Iran provides three digitized bilingual manuscripts to Armenia’s Matenadaran

On a visit to Iran, the Matenadaran delegation had a meeting with the leadership of the Scientific Research Center for the Study and Publication of Written Heritage in Tehran.

The parties discussed the need to deepen the joint work in studying the Armenian-Iranian written heritage.

As a first step, three bilingual manuscripts in Armenian and Persian were selected and provided in digital format. The staff of Matenadaran will study these manuscripts in the coming months.

Ara Khzmalyan, the director of Matenadaran, invited the director of the Center, Dr. Akbar Irani, to participate in the “Poetry of Image” international conference, which will be held on March 21-22 in Matenadaran, Armenia.