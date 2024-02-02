Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM to chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting in Almaty PoliticsTop Armenian PM to chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting in Almaty Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 2, 2024, 10:35 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit. The Prime Minister will chair the regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council today in Almaty. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 2, 2024, 10:35 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print