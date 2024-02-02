PoliticsTop

Armenian PM to chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting in Almaty

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 2, 2024, 10:35
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit.

The Prime Minister will chair the regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council today in Almaty.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 2, 2024, 10:35
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button