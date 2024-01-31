Czech Parliament Speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

At the invitation of Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, the delegation led by the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, Marketa Pekarova Adamova has arrived in Armenia on an official visit. The guests were welcomed at Zvartnots airport by Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Czech parliamentarians, accompanied by the Deputy Speaker and the head of the Parliament’s Armenian-Czech Friendship Group, Artur Hovhannisyan, visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex.

The guests laid wreaths and bowed flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. Marketa Pekarova Adamova left a note in the memorial book of honored guests.