Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to China’s Xi Jinping

On January 30, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the People’s Republic of China Vahe Gevorgyan presented his credentials to the President of China Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People.

In his speech, the Armenian Ambassador emphasized his commitment to strengthening the relations between the ancient Armenian and Chinese peoples, reaffirming Armenia’s readiness to expand bilateral relations and multi-sectoral cooperation with China.

The President of China welcomed the Ambassador of Armenia, wishing him success in his activities.