Biden vows to respond after 3 US troops killed and 34 wounded in a drone attack

Siranush Ghazanchyan January 29, 2024, 11:38

PLANET LABS/AP

Iran has denied involvement in a drone attack on a US base near Jordan’s border with Syria that killed three US troops.

The US blamed the attack on “radical Iranian-backed militant groups” which also left dozens injured.

US President Biden vowed revenge and said: “We shall respond.”

It is the first time that a strike has killed US troops in the region since Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel.

There have been other attacks on US bases in the region, but before Sunday there were no fatalities, according to the US military.

