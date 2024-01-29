Armenian FM, Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Kamal Kharrazi, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader and Head of Iran Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, have discussed various issues on the agenda of Armenian-Iranian multi-sectoral cooperation.

The parties hailed the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and the active dynamics of the development of bilateral relations. To this end, the importance of close cooperation and implementation of joint projects between the two countries in the energy, infrastructure, economy, and other fields for the benefit of strengthening friendship between the two peoples and stability in the region was emphasized.

Taking the opportunity, Minister Mirzoyan once again expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack that took place in Kerman at the beginning of the year.

Issues related to security and stability in the South Caucasus were touched upon. Minister Mirzoyan thoroughly presented Armenia’s approaches, emphasizing the need for unconditional respect for the territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, including as a guarantee for ensuring lasting peace in the region.

In the context of unblocking the regional infrastructure, Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the position of Iran on the “Crossroads of Peace” program developed by the Government of Armenia and its key principles.