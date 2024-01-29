Armenian envoy briefs PACE President on latest developments in the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan

On January 29, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, Ambassador Arman Khachatryan met with President Theodoros Roussopoulos, the newly elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).



Congratulating Teodoros Roussopoulos on his election as PACE President, Ambassador Khachatryan reaffirmed Armenia’s support to PACE in its important mission of protecting human rights, strengthening democracy and ensuring the rule of law in Europe.



In the context of issues related to regional security, Ambassador Khachatryan presented the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of support and involvement of international partners in efforts to establish peace in the region.



Reference was made to the discussions and decisions made during the PACE winter session.