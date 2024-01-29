Armenia expects the civilized world to condemn Azerbaijan’s unlawful actions – Ambassador

On January 28, the Japan-Armenia Friendship Association (JAFA) organized a presentation of photos taken in Berdzor corridor by Japanese photojournalist Makio Matsumura.

Mr. Matsumura visited Armenia in October and personally photographed the flow of Artsakh refugees to Armenia through the Berdzor Corridor.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Hovhannisian thanked Japan-Armenia Friendship Association and Mr. Hideharu Nakajima, for organizing the exhibition and for standing by Armenia in difficult times.

“What Mr. Matsumura recorded in his photos and presented to us was the inability of current international order and mechanisms to make certain states to act according to international law,” noted the Ambassador and added that pursuant to Azerbaijan’s international obligations, the Berdzor Corridor must have been functional to this day.

The Ambassador noted, that Armenia expects that the democratic world, which Japan is part of, will condemn the unlawful actions of Azerbaijan and thus contribute to the peace in South Caucasus.