Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Gharibashvili held a tête-à-tête meeting in Tbilisi.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of today’s meeting of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, as well as issues related to bilateral political and economic ties.

The parties emphasized the strategic nature of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia and expressed confidence that the session of the intergovernmental commission to be held today will give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation in all fields.

In this context, issues related to further development of trade and economic relations, implementation of joint projects in different directions were addressed.

Thoughts were exchanged on the processes taking place in the region. The interlocutors emphasized the implementation of consistent steps towards peace and stability.