Deloitte Money League: Real Madrid overtake treble winners Manchester City to top table

Real Madrid have overtaken Manchester City to become the highest revenue generating football club, according to analysis by Deloitte, the BBC reports.

Real generated a record revenue of 831m euros to top their Money League study from the 2022-23 season.

City drop to second despite a record revenue of €826m, helped by their FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League Treble success.

Revenues for the top 20 clubs rose by 14% to a record 10.5bn euros (£8.97bn).

That includes record commercial and matchday revenues of 4.4bn euros and 1.9bn euros respectively.

On average the 20 clubs had an average revenue of more than 500m euros.

Real Madrid top the table for the first time since 2017-18 despite losing to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final and finishing second behind Barcelona in La Liga, though they did win the Copa del Rey, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United complete the top five.

Liverpool were the biggest fallers, dropping from third to seventh with revenues of €683m after they could only finish fifth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

The Hammers, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid were the only sides in the top 20 to report a drop in revenue.