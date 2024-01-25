Azerbaijan extends Ruben Vardanyan’s jail term for four months

A court in Baku has extended the jail term Artsakh’s former State Minister Ruben Vardanyanfor another four months.

Azerbaijan accuses him of “financing terrorism,” and under that article he faces up to 14 years in prison.

Vardanyan was illegally arrested on September 27, 2023 by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan when crossing the Lachin checkpoint. The court detained him for four months.

Baku is also illegally holding former Artsakh Republic Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, former Foreign Minister Davit Babayan, National Assembly Speaker David Ishkhanyan, Generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan.