Armenia to provide new minefield maps to Azerbaijan in coming days – NSS

Armenia will provide more minefield maps to Azerbaijan in the coming days, the Armenian National Security Service informs.

Committed to the peace agenda with Azerbaijan and based on humanitarian considerations, the Republic of Armenia transferred 972 minefield maps with information about to Azerbaijan on June 12, July 3, October 19, November 1 and November 29, 2021 without preconditions.

After this unilateral humanitarian step, the Republic of Azerbaijan launched an information campaign, accusing the Republic of Armenia of providing inaccurate and incomplete logs and using the humanitarian step to incite hatred.

“Representatives of the Republic of Armenia have repeatedly stated at the public and working levels that there are simply no better quality maps at the disposal of the Republic of Armenia. And the transferred maps were obtained through Nagorno Karabakh servicemen,” the NSS said in a statement.

The NSS says it resumed the survey among former servicemen after several reports on injuries sustained by Azerbaijani citizens in landmine explosions and in continuation of the agreement reached on December 7, 2023, as a result of the negotiations between the office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Eight new maps were obtained as a result.

Those will be transferred to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days. Copies of these will be forwarded to international partners.