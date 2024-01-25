Armenia to accredit military attachés to the Czech Republic and Kyrgyzstan

Armenia will accredit military attachés to the Czech Republic and Kyrgyzstan. The decisions were made at the government sitting today.

According to the Government, the the Armenian-Czech bilateral military-political cooperation is based on high-level political relations between the two countries, friendship between the peoples, mutual understanding and trust, as well as common values and approaches, and has serious potential for development.

The military attaché will be tasked with establishing and deepening official relations between the military departments of the two countries, developing relations in the military sector, monitoring the implementation of cooperation programs, providing assistance in the organization of visits by the delegations of the Ministry of Defense and the armed forces. The military attaché, having established official relations with the command of the armed forces of the host state, will provide official representation of the Armenian side at military parades, military exercises, military movements, exhibitions of weapons and military equipment, and will visit military facilities and institutions at the invitation of the local military department.

The executive also adopted a decision “On the RA military attaché attached to the RA Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic”. The post of military attache was also established.

On Kazakhstan, the Government says friendly relations exist between the two countries and cooperation is carried out mainly within the framework of the CSTO, EAEU and CIS in the format of multilateral cooperation. However, the two countries have significant potential and prospects for the further development of relations in the field of defense, as well as in the military-technical field. The presence of a military attaché in Kyrgyzstan will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense, will give new impetus to the implementation of joint measures in the field of defense between the two countries.