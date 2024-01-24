Turkey parliament backs Sweden’s Nato membership

Turkish MPs have ratified Sweden’s bid to join Nato in a long-delayed vote that represents a big step forward on the Nordic nation’s path to membership, the BBC reports.

Sweden applied to join in 2022 after Russia launched war against Ukraine, but Turkey withheld approval amid a row over what it called Sweden’s support to Kurdish separatists.

Turkish President Erdogan is expected to sign the legislation within days.

It leaves Hungary the sole Nato member yet to ratify Sweden’s accession.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson posted on social media: “Today we are one step closer to becoming a full member of Nato”.

And Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey’s vote, saying he was counting on Hungary to “complete its national ratification as soon as possible”.

Hungary has accused Sweden of having a hostile attitude. In March Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács accused officials in Sweden of sitting on a “crumbling throne of moral superiority”. Stockholm has previously accused the Hungarian government of backsliding on the EU’s democratic principles.