“Europeans for Artsakh” movement mobilizes across Europe on 27-28 January

The movement “Europeans for Artsakh” organizes events in support of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh in over fifty cities of fourteen European countries on 27 and 28 January, namely in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Citizens of European countries will join forces through diverse actions and gatherings to call on their national and the EU leadership to:

Clearly and unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy towards the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh. Impose individual targeted sanctions against the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan involved in the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, ceasefire violations, the attack on 19-20 September, and the ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh. Utilize all available leverage to compel Azerbaijan to immediately and unconditionally release all Armenian captives, civilian hostages, prisoners of war since 27 September 2020, as well as the political and military leadership of Artsakh abducted since the end of September 2023. Contribute to the establishment of tangible international security guarantees, enabling the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh to exercise their inalienable right to return to their homeland, along with providing Artsakh an internationally guaranteed status of self-governance supporting this right. Apply effective pressure on Azerbaijan to exclude any form of aggression towards the Republic of Armenia and any action endangering Armenia’s sovereignty. Provide Armenia with adequate assistance to manage the influx of forcibly displaced Armenian population from Artsakh.

The ‘Europeans for Artsakh’ is a pan-European collaborative platform/movement bringing together representative bodies of the Armenian community in 15 European countries. The first initiative of the ‘Europeans for Artsakh’ was a letter addressed to the leadership of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament as well as to the leaders of the Member states of the Council of Europe in support of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, which was co-signed by over 500 European associations.

The mission of the platform is to mobilize citizens, fostering support for the fundamental rights of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh while raising awareness on this issue across political, social, and cultural spheres in Europe.